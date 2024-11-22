24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Here's when dry weather will arrive in Bay Area as atmospheric river continues

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Friday, November 22, 2024 4:06PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread Bay Area downpours and gusty winds
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the storm in the Bay Area on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our atmospheric river is finally on the move and now the entire Bay Area will see downpours and gusty winds Friday with a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 storm impact scale.

FOLLOW LIVE STORM UPDATES HERE.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

FRIDAY:

  • Heaviest rain will fall between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Widespread 1" - 3" of rain expected.
  • Nuisance flooding on roads is likely later in the afternoon.
  • Heaviest rain should exit between 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Gusty winds between 30 - 50 mph have prompted a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.
  • Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra begins at 4 p.m. Friday. 1 to 4 feet of snow through Tuesday.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND:

Saturday morning will see scattered light showers giving way to drier skies in the afternoon. Sunday will feature light scattered showers throughout the day. Both days are a level 1 on the storm impact scale. Drier weather will finally arrive by Wednesday.

