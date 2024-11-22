TIMELINE: Here's when dry weather will arrive in Bay Area as atmospheric river continues
Friday, November 22, 2024 4:06PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the storm in the Bay Area on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our atmospheric river is finally on the move and now the entire Bay Area will see downpours and gusty winds Friday with a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 storm impact scale.
FRIDAY:
- Heaviest rain will fall between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Widespread 1" - 3" of rain expected.
- Nuisance flooding on roads is likely later in the afternoon.
- Heaviest rain should exit between 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Gusty winds between 30 - 50 mph have prompted a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.
- Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra begins at 4 p.m. Friday. 1 to 4 feet of snow through Tuesday.
WEEKEND AND BEYOND:
Saturday morning will see scattered light showers giving way to drier skies in the afternoon. Sunday will feature light scattered showers throughout the day. Both days are a level 1 on the storm impact scale. Drier weather will finally arrive by Wednesday.
