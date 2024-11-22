TIMELINE: Here's when dry weather will arrive in Bay Area as atmospheric river continues

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the storm in the Bay Area on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our atmospheric river is finally on the move and now the entire Bay Area will see downpours and gusty winds Friday with a level 2 moderate storm on the ABC7 storm impact scale.

FRIDAY:

Heaviest rain will fall between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Widespread 1" - 3" of rain expected.

Nuisance flooding on roads is likely later in the afternoon.

Heaviest rain should exit between 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Gusty winds between 30 - 50 mph have prompted a Wind Advisory until 10 p.m.

Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra begins at 4 p.m. Friday. 1 to 4 feet of snow through Tuesday.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND:

Saturday morning will see scattered light showers giving way to drier skies in the afternoon. Sunday will feature light scattered showers throughout the day. Both days are a level 1 on the storm impact scale. Drier weather will finally arrive by Wednesday.