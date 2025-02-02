How virtual reality could reduce anxiety before surgery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Virtual reality is used a lot for games and entertainment, but now it's being used to help reduce pre-surgical anxiety.

The technology is being used with patients at Nuvance Health.

Dr. Jordana Sandy, Chief Resident of the Neurology Residency Program at Nuvance Health's Vassar Brothers Medical Center, said the device can be used to help patients' meditation and relaxation.

"Usually our patients are laying down, but this is to basically measure your breathing through this program. So when you breathe in, you kind of sit there and look around, and when you breathe out, you move forward in the program."

Dr. Sandy said Nuvance Health is using the technology in the neurology field particularly with anxious patients.

"We have found that decreased anxiety leads to lower inflammation and improve the outcomes because we will be able to allow outpatients to be discharged in the hospital sooner if they feel less anxious. So that's just a couple of things this program can do."

She also said the VR headset has been used on healthcare workers and received positive feedback.

Dr. Paul Wright, Senior Vice President of Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute, explains how the visual aid works.

"So what happens is when you're looking at this, you're starting to see a landscape, and you're immersed into a landscape where you're hearing music, and actually being distracted. And the program is telling you to be aware and be mindful of the environment you're in which is different from the hospital."

Editorial Note: Dr. Sandy is related to a KGO-TV employee

