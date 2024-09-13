Deal to bring Oakland A's to Sacramento may be in jeopardy, report says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The deal to bring the Oakland A's to Sacramento's Sutter Health Park next season could be in jeopardy, according to a report.

KFBK news radio in Sacramento reports that Major League Baseball has not yet agreed to the upgrades at the ball park.

That includes the installation of artificial turf.

There are questions about how safe that would be, given that Sacramento gets triple-digit heat, and the stadium is open-air.

Right now, the A's last game at the Oakland Coliseum is set for Sept. 26.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao joined ABC7's Midday Live and we asked her about this new development.

"I'm not convinced, to tell you the truth, that this will be the A's last game in the city of Oakland," said Mayor Thao. "I always say, if the A's want to stay in Oakland, we absolutely welcome them back to the negotiation table."

But the A's remain committed to leaving Oakland.

The team's director of baseball communications released a statement Thursday, saying, "It is a certainty that the A's will play their 2025 season in Sacramento as planned. MLB is continuing to work productively with the MLBPA on the details of the transition."