2 Oakland fire stations closing for 6 months to help balance city's $129 million budget deficit

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At a Friday afternoon press conference, Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington will address the six-month closure of fire stations 25 on Butters Drive and 28 on Grass Valley Road, which will take effect starting Monday.

The closure of two firehouses is part of a package of reductions in the contingency budget adopted by the city council in mid-July 2024 that aims to balance the city's $129 million deficit.

RELATED: Oakland Fire Department facing closure of 6 stations if budget proposal passes

Covington will share details on why these two firehouses were selected and discuss how the department plans to prevent delayed responses and other significant service impacts.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.