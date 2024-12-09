Oakland faces major cuts across all city departments amid historic $129 million budget deficit

A new report says first quarter numbers show that 'immediate action is necessary.'

OAKALAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday, Oakland city council will hold a special meeting to vote on proposals to help balance a historic $129 million budget deficit. There will be big hits to public safety, and it means jobs cut across all city departments.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao was recalled, in part, due to concerns over public safety. Now, there are concerns over the deeper budget cuts to public safety announced on Friday.

"There is a cut of overtime, which is $25 million, and they are also projecting to cancel two future police academies," said Sergeant Timothy Dolan, vice president of the Oakland Police Officers Association

With retirement and turnover and no money to hire new officers, Dolan predicts OPD could be down to 600 officers by the end of next year, from the 800 officers two years ago. That means cops are forced to work overtime. But OPD is millions over budget--mostly because of all the overtime.

"A lot of this department survives on overtime. As far as our mandatory overtime, where we're working sideshow operations on the weekend, or back-filing Oakland patrol beats, or homicide investigations," Dolan said.

Public safety accounts almost 70% of the city's general fund. Forcing OPD to cut overtime spending by $25 million is equal to about 20% of the entire $129 million budget deficit. Oakland will also un-restrict and transfer funds to the general fund, totaling close to $40 million.

But it will also reduce homelessness funding, cultural arts grants and eliminate the community ambassador program.

Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, says this program has been a success in Chinatown. He says if people don't feel safe, they won't come out.

"At this moment in time, to take them away, it's two steps forward, one step back. it will set us back to where we were three or four years ago," Chen said.

Cybersecurity is also facing cuts--a department that one year ago had to deal with a ransomware attack.

Julian Ware is vice president of Oakland's Local 2, a union that represents office jobs. He is an IT administrator. His department faces losing six IT jobs.

"Without a sound IT department, you are never going to have a sound city. Because all these other systems in the city rely on the IT department to make them functional," Ware said.

He says many unions are also frustrated with the lack of revenue collection. Millions of dollars that could be used to save jobs.

"Be diligent about all the monies that are due to the city, particularly before any of these monies start to sunset. Because, you know, at some point, you can't collect on some of these revenues, so it is very important for us to strike while the iron is hot," Ware said.

A report states if these proposed budget cuts don't work, the city will have to declare a fiscal emergency.