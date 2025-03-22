Oakland gas station owner calls on police to 'do something' after rash of smash-and-grabs

An Oakland gas station owner is calling on police to do something after his store was the sixth store hit by thieves in the past two weeks.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's happened again. For at least the sixth time in the past two weeks, a car was used in a smash-and-grab robbery at an Oakland gas station.

Video from Friday morning showed the damage left at the Shell Station on Upper Broadway in the Rockridge neighborhood.

Security cameras were rolling when a vehicle repeatedly rammed into the building as one of the store gas station employees ran away.

"He was shocked. First hit he probably thought somebody hit the car, like an accident. But the second time, then he tried to save his life and was hiding back there," said Deep Singh.

Singh is the gas station's manager.

He says the car destroyed the entire front facade of the store and knocked the safe off its bolts.

"Everything is damaged in there. They took the safe, they took some monies in there," Singh said.

Singh says this isn't the first time the gas station has been targeted by thieves.

"Four times happens. But it's never been like this. Usually, they smash the front door and then they take the ATM. But this time they're completely well organized," he said.

Over the past two weeks, at least six different gas stations have been robbed around Oakland.

Last week, ABC7 News was on scene after a Chevron station on San Pablo Avenue suffered a similar incident.

Singh says he and others are frustrated by the city and the police department's inability to catch those responsible.

"Do something. That's it. Do something... You guys have all the evidence. You guys have everything. And if you guys aren't doing anything it's kind of sad for us," Singh said.

Singh tells us, despite the frustrations, he wants to keep doing business in Oakland.

However, he says without major change, that desire becomes harder and harder.

"This is really bad for businesses and all that stuff. All the communities and everything. All the trust and that stuff. How are we going to do business if they keep doing like this?"

We did reach out to the Oakland Police Department for comment on Friday morning's incident.

They told us they are currently investigating and are encouraging anyone with any information to reach out to them.