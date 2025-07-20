Oakland leaders host Ceasefire teach-ins to show how violence prevention is working

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland City Hall and the police department are meeting residents with a united message that violence prevention works.

"Last year, we had over 30 percent reductions in homicides and shootings when we reimplemented the strategy. And so far, 18 months in, shootings have been reduced by 50 percent in 18 months," said Holly Joshi to a round of applauses. Joshi is the chief of Oakland's Violence Prevention program, which oversees the Ceasefire strategy.

Ceasefire is a central part of newly-elected Mayor Barbara Lee's public safety plan. Saturday was the first teach-in being held to educate residents on why the city supports it.

"Our Ceasefire strategy works because it focuses on a simple truth. That violence is concentrated among less than one percent of Oakland's population," Mayor Lee told the crowd gathered at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

The city points to years of research and data that has determined Ceasefire to be what they call, "the most successful gun violence prevention strategy in the United States."

Initially launched 2019, it was terminated in part due to funding and brought back in 2023.

"So, essentially, we understand who is involved in what violence. And then we focus on those individuals at the highest risk for drawing or driving gun violence," said Joshi.

The Department of Violence Prevention staff meets directly with those identified in a group or one-on-one setting. The aim is to prevent violence or retaliation. It's back by outreach and support services like job training, educational opportunities, housing assistance and counseling.

"So bringing it back and seeing the decline in the number of homicides and shootings that we are seeing, is proof-positive that it works," says Oakland City Council Member, Carroll Fife, who also spoke at the teach-in. "And people need to know that."

"I'm all for evidence-based practices programs," says Oakland resident Menaka Dealwis, who was in attendance.

Dealwis works in education and says she was happy to hear about the role of education being included in the Ceasefire strategy.

"Hearing the partnerships with the community organizations with the local school districts here. That was new to me," said Dealwis.

There are two more teach-ins scheduled for the next two Thursdays in July.