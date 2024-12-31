Oakland reports 34% drop in homicides after identifying people at high-risk for gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Oakland is reporting a strong finish to 2024 announcing that it has been the safest year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A drastic drop in murders and shootings in 2024 are giving Oakland city and community leaders hope.

"A 34% decrease in the number of homicides, a 33% decline in firearms-related shootings and a 25% reduction in robberies across our city," said Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

For the last 12 months, the Oakland Police Department, the city's Department of Violence Prevention and the nonprofit, Faith in Action East Bay among others, worked together to identify over 200 of the most high-risk individuals involved in gun violence and offer them a way out under the ceasefire strategy.

"We can interrupt those cycles of violence and that can include anything from temporarily relocating people out of Oakland, to make sure they are not caught in the cycle of gang violence; it could be re-enrolling folks in school, it could be reaching out to get employment training, housing, substance use and abuse, trauma therapy," said Chief Holly Joshi, Oaklands Violence Prevention Chief.

"Ceasefire was first implemented in 2012 and revitalized this year by recalled Mayor Sheng Thao. It was there in name, but it didn't have the resources. For example, the ceasefire unit within the police department - there were over 30 officers that were removed from that unit. What we did is put those officers back in that unit," said Brooklyn Williams, Chief of Education and Community Safety.

OPD data shows property crime also decreased in 2024. Yet, Oakland still had the highest property crime rate when looking at similar cities across the country. This has created a sense of fear and impacted small businesses who say they continue to struggle as victims of crime.

"I get calls almost every day talking about them getting robbed and because of that many people are facing a lot of issues, including their insurance policy being canceled and some folks are worried if they can still operate in our city," said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber foundation.

Oakland faces a historic $129 million budget deficit. The interim mayor highlighted the importance of keeping programs like ceasefire funded to help Oakland thrive.

"I want to be very clear. This is not a victory lap. This is not mission accomplish. We are just getting started. I know the amazing leaders here will not rest until we drop the numbers to zero," said Nikki Fortunato Bas, Interim Mayor of Oakland.