Kevin Jenkins selected to serve as next interim mayor of Oakland amid fire station closures

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is getting another change of leadership.

On Monday, the City Council voted to elect Kevin Jenkins as the new president, who will then take over as mayor until a special election in April.

Jenkins will be the third Mayor Oakland has seen in just the last month, following the recall of Sheng Thao.

Outgoing City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas is currently serving as Interim Mayor after Thao's departure.

But she is about to leave the council to be sworn in as an Alameda County Supervisor.

Rebecca Kaplan has been selected by council to serve as Interim District 2 Councilmember.

Former US Representative, East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee files paperwork to run for Oakland mayor

Former U.S. representative Barbara Lee filed paperwork with the city of Oakland on Monday in a sign that she plans a potential run for the mayor's office.

Lee filed the "Statement of Organization: Recipient Committee" form 410 with the city's election department under the name "Barbara Lee for Oakland Mayor 2025" and named herself as treasurer.

It's one of the first steps candidates are required to take before starting to raise money for their campaigns. Lee also filed a candidate intention statement.

Representatives for Lee weren't immediately available for comment.

So far, in addition to Lee, 13 people have filed papers signaling a potential run for Oakland mayor, according to a list posted on the city's website last Friday. The nomination period closes on Jan. 17.

The new mayor will be selected in the special April 15 election to replace ousted mayor Sheng Thao, who lost a recall election in November.

Oakland Fire Department station closures go in effect

This is all happening only hours after the city closed two fire stations.

Monday morning, crews were seen leaving fire station 25 minutes after they took down the American flag out front.

Station 25, along with station 28 closed at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The Oakland Fire Chief says this is a brown-out process that will keep the stations closed at least 6 months and save the city $5 million dollars, only a small portion of the $129 million dollar budget deficit.

In response, the firefighters' union held a press conference at 10 a.m. on the steps of Oakland City Hall.

They're calling on city leaders to reopen the stations and stop a proposal to close four more stations next month.

"Cuts in emergency services don't mean these calls will go away, it means we will have to travel farther away to reach those in need," Chris Robinson, an Oakland Firefighter said. "Increasing response times also means that dispatchers will have to prioritize calls which could further impact our response times. These cuts are a tragedy waiting to happen."

In response to the brown-outs, Oakland firefighters launched what's called the Fire Safe Oakland website and campaign.

The city says the closures are meant to keep Oakland afloat until long-delayed money from the sale of the coliseum.

Bay City News contributed to this report