Oakland nonprofit working with bars to provide life-saving Narcan and fentanyl test strips

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- From mixing a drink to serving up potentially life-saving naloxone spray and fentanyl test strips, The Legionnaire Saloon in Oakland is working to keep people safe as the drug overdose crisis continues.

"Firsthand I've seen NARCAN at work on these streets," said bartender Brooke Fitzgerald. "Having the test strips and NARCAN on hand is kind of vital to the point that most of us keep it on us like in our purses and backpacks as we're walking down the streets."

The bar is teaming up with FentCheck, a nonprofit working with bars and nightclubs to help supply resources and education.

"A lot like the free condoms you'd see in the aids crisis in bar bathrooms, we've been doing that with repentantly test strips allowing people to have anonymous and free access," said Alison Heller, Cofounder FentCheck.

Fentanyl test strips allow people to check drugs like cocaine and heroin for the presence of the powerful opioid.

"We also make sure that NARCAN the life-saving drug is out there in all these bars and nightlife and we educate and train bartenders on how to reverse an overdose," said Heller.

This Saturday, on International Overdose Awareness Day, that training will be happening at The Legionnaire Saloon.

"I feel secure and I feel like there's not going to be someone dying on my hands and beforehand that quite literally is a possibility these days," said Fitzgerald, noting it's about serving everyone. "Even the people on the streets that need the help too you know what I mean it's community it's not just the patrons of this bar it's the people outside too."