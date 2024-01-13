  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SF sheriff deputy saves lives of dozens of overdose victims one Narcan at a time

Tara Campbell Image
ByTara Campbell KGO logo
Saturday, January 13, 2024 3:48AM
SF sheriff deputy has saved lives of dozens with overdose drug Narcan
A San Francisco sheriff's deputy is single-handedly saving lives on the streets, administering hundreds of doses of Narcan amidst the fentanyl crisis.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco sheriff's deputy is single-handedly saving lives on the streets, administering hundreds of doses of Narcan amidst the fentanyl crisis.

Last Fall ABC7 News Reporter Tara Campbell captured the life-saving process on-camera and officer body cam footage shows us more of the deputy's heroism.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows how Narcan is saving lives on streets of SF

Exclusive video shows the moment a San Francisco Sheriff's deputy administers Narcan on a woman who appears to be overdosing out the Civic Center.

This week, Campbell caught up with Deputy Barry Bloom to learn more about what drives him to help, present and past experiences, and how his approach is making an impact.

Watch the full interview with the 30-year veteran in the player above.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW