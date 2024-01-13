SF sheriff deputy saves lives of dozens of overdose victims one Narcan at a time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco sheriff's deputy is single-handedly saving lives on the streets, administering hundreds of doses of Narcan amidst the fentanyl crisis.

Last Fall ABC7 News Reporter Tara Campbell captured the life-saving process on-camera and officer body cam footage shows us more of the deputy's heroism.

This week, Campbell caught up with Deputy Barry Bloom to learn more about what drives him to help, present and past experiences, and how his approach is making an impact.

Watch the full interview with the 30-year veteran in the player above.

