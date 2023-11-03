  • Watch Now

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows how Narcan is saving lives on streets of SF

Tara Campbell Image
ByTara Campbell KGO logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 1:25AM
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows how Narcan is saving lives on SF streets
Exclusive video shows the moment a San Francisco Sheriff's deputy administers Narcan on a woman who appears to be overdosing out the Civic Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We hear about it happening every day, the life-saving overdose reversal drug Narcan being used on the streets of San Francisco.

The drug has the power to saves lives, amid what's likely to be the deadliest year yet for the fentanyl crisis in the city.

ABC7 News reporter Tara Campbell captured one of these life-saving efforts on camera near San Francisco Civic Center.

Watch the video in the media player above to see the moment San Francisco Sheriff's deputies administer the life-saving drug.

