Oakland Unified School District announces new interim superintendent despite contract concerns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District Board has voted on a decision that will impact the next school year.

"Dr. Saddler has been in the district for a long time, and I am excited to have her back in this capacity," said OUSD Board President Jennifer Brouhard.

In a special meeting on Friday, the board voted 6 to 1 to appoint Denise Saddler as interim superintendent for the next school year, effective July 1.

Saddler is a veteran Bay Area educator with more than 40 years of experience, including as a teacher and principal. She is a past president of the Oakland Education Association, which is the teachers' union. She also served as assistant superintendent for the Berryessa Union School District in San Jose.

Oakland Unified Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell addressed the media after the board president announced a "voluntary separation" with her.

"She was respected in the positions she has been in. So, again, throughout the district, people know her and respect," Brouhard said.

Saddler will hold the position for just for one year, but it will be a busy year in the district.

"There will also be labor negotiations. We have several of our labor partners who have contracts coming up or have negotiations. Again, that's for me, where she will have that experience as a union leader comes in. She knows how that is done," Brouhard said.

The vote came the day after Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell gave her farewell remarks on the last day of school. She was ousted by the union-backed board in April. Some point to Johnson Trammell's eight-year tenure with little improvement in student test scores and a projected budget deficit upwards of $70 million.

"It's been a very problematic process since our current superintendent was forced out by this board," said school board member, Mike Hutchinson. "We have lost any real process to this."

For the past few months, Hutchinson has been raising concerns about the board's decisions and lack of transparency. He voted against Saddler, mainly over procedural concerns. For example, he noted there is not even a contract in place.

"The superintendent is supposed to be leading our restructuring work," Hutchinson said. "The school board still has not even decided what the rule and responsibilities of what this interim superintendent are going to be."

Brouhard said the vote was necessary to begin contract negotiations with Saddler, which the board wants completed before July 1.