Oakland's 3 main mayoral candidates speak on public safety, homelessness solutions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time, the three main candidates for Oakland Mayor spoke publicly at a forum Tuesday night.

One of those candidates announced an all-new possible future program that would involve universal basic income for those living on the streets.

The three candidates at the forum were former Congresswoman Barbara Lee, former Oakland City councilman Loren Taylor, and former Sheng Thao chief-of-staff Renia Webb.

Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and three others have been charged with bribery after a federal corruption investigation.

Lee and Webb addressed public safety first and foremost Tuesday night.

"I want to make sure that our public safety issues Measure NN becomes the reality of the public safety strategy, a comprehensive public safety approach," Lee said.

"We have to get control of the crime and the dirtiness in the street. We all deserve to live in safety and peace," Webb said.

Taylor lost the last mayoral election to the now-recalled Sheng Thao by less than 1,000 votes and he's now running for mayor again.

"As an Oakland resident frustrated and angry that Mayor Thao was not only failing the city, but demonstrating the corruption, at least that is alleged through her actions, we have to restore trust in government," Taylor said.

Webb, who is an elementary school educator, served as Thao's chief-of-staff for a year and a half. She says her time in that position ended the day Thao was sworn in and says some have called her the whistleblower.

"When people try to associate me with Sheng I say great go ahead because I'm the one that stood up to her and said, 'I'm not going to be corrupt and I'm not going to sell out Oakland.'"

Lee threw out a possible approach to homelessness if she is elected.

"I'd like to look at piloting a project or two here with regards to what other communities have done and that's providing for universal basic income for unsheltered people who need a job," Lee said.

Taylor called for change.

"What we need right now is someone who can fix things, that's what I've been doing outside of City Hall and inside of City Hall," Taylor said.

These three candidates will be busy as the special election for Oakland Mayor is in less than two months on April 15.