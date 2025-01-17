Recalled Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao criminally indicted by federal grand jury: report

In front of cameras last year after the FBI raid, Thao denied any wrongdoing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has reportedly been criminally indicted by a federal grand jury, following an extensive FBI corruption investigation.

The East Bay Times reports her partner, Andre Jones, is also being indicted.

More information is expected at a press conference Friday morning.

Thursday night, ABC7 News talked the Thao's former chief of staff.

"Two years ago, everyone said I was lying and tonight, everyone knows I was telling the truth," said Renia Webb. She said this moment is a reset for the City of Oakland.

Thao was elected mayor of Oakland in 2022, and was then recalled by voters last fall.

The news was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I'm honestly sad about Sheng. Again, she's a mom. She's very bright and smart. She just made really foolish decisions. She has to deal with the consequences of her actions," said Webb.

The FBI raided Thao's home last summer along with several other locations, including properties belong to the Duong family.

The family holds Oakland's curbside recycling contract with California Waste Solutions. That family has been the focus of a city probe into campaign contributions.

In front of cameras days after the raid, former Mayor Thao denied any wrongdoing.

"I want to be crystal clear; I have done nothing wrong, and I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me," said Thao in June 2024.

It is not clear what charges Thao faces -- we reached out to attorneys and investigators but have not heard back.

Webb testified in front of a federal grand jury last month.

"I was informed there was pay-to-play behavior going on. That there was corrupt behavior going on in that administration," said Webb.

Thursday evening, ABC7 News insider Phil Matier says the federal indictment has profound implications.

"For a long time the question was -- was she involved or was she just in the room? Did something happen or was it an associate of hers? Was it her live-in boyfriend, is it other people? If this indictment comes out, then what we are saying is we know she was directly involved in some way," said Matier.

He went on to say, "The feds don't mess around. If federal money is involved, they are going to do an investigation. They have zero tolerance for public officials bartering or dealing on the side."

Webb says let this be a lesson to other elected leaders.

"Serve the people in the way you are supposed to with honesty and transparency and if you don't, you are going to get recalled and you might go to jail if you are doing illegal and corrupt stuff," said Webb.