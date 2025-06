SF's Oracle Park temporarily evacuated following concession fire ahead of Giants, Braves game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oracle Park was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after a fire inside the stadium, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

SFFD reported the fire just before 11 a.m. on X, and happened in the cooking area.

The San Francisco Giants said the cause was a grease fire at one of its portable concession stands.

The fire did not spread and was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The Giants play the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m.