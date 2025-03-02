ABC7's Amanda del Castillo finds perfect Oscars outfits by putting new twist on old favorites

Before the stars find their seats inside the Dolby Theater or hit the stage to collect their awards, they'll walk the red carpet. The Oscars red carpet may be the most well-known runway in the world.

Celebrities and stylists carefully plan each look in hopes of avoiding the worst-dressed list.

"Who are you wearing?" is the quintessential red carpet question that may be a thing of the past. However, for me, it is mission-critical.

"Something that says, 'Whoa! Look at that dress!'" My mother, Jocelyn del Castillo suggested. "Something that really is dramatic. Long!"

My mother is the fiercest fashion critic I know. Self-proclaimed, of course.

She pointed to a purple gown. It's one that I've worn only once before. But for some reason, I am so hesitant to consider it for Oscars coverage.

Then came a moment of inspiration, all thanks to ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee. She recently posted about her longtime hairstylist, getting creative in Ginger's own closet.

"She said, 'Let me just go through and put together some outfits,'" Zee shared. "She picked stuff out that I have never put together. It was like having a brand-new eye - and it's just a friend."

So, I thought, why not give it a shot? I rolled out the red carpet, but on a much smaller scale. I gathered my gowns, checked rental sites, and even borrowed some blinged-out pieces from others.

I ended up with dozens of options for the Oscars.

"Sometimes we can look at our own clothes and not see something, right?" Zee added. "Just like we could look at ourselves and not see something."

For two and a half years now, Zee has committed to a life of "No New Clothes." It comes from a challenge put out there by the group Remake, encouraging people to consider how they can help reduce overconsumption in the fashion industry.

I put it to practice, turning to pre-loved, secondhand, and special gowns.

"Why not wear clothes more than once? Who's ever said you can only wear it once, right?" my mom encouraged.

Zee helped to put it in perspective. "The marketing to us is: you do need something brand new for Friday night because that's where the value of that night with your friends out is," she described.

"No, it's not," Zee continued. "It actually doesn't matter what I'm wearing, because the time spent is what's valuable."

Time spent. And for clothing and the Academy Awards... times worn.

Zee told me, "That is something to be proud of. That is something to post up and be like... 'Yup, I wear this all the time!'"