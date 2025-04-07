A Grave Mistake: Video captures pallbearers plunge into burial hole in Philadelphia

The pallbearers were carrying Benjamin Aviles to his final resting spot when the incident occurred.

PHILADELPHIA -- A grieving family is speaking out after pallbearers fell into the grave while carrying the casket of their loved one in North Philadelphia.

The platform above the burial site collapsed right from under their feet.

The pallbearers were carrying Benjamin Aviles to his final resting spot.

As they began to lay down the casket, video shows the platform above the burial site collapse and send the men plunging into the burial hole.

"It was just a horrible incident that happened at a bad moment," said Aviles' stepdaughter, Maribelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the men who plunged into the hole all suffered injuries, mostly to their legs, hands and back.

Avilies' son suffered the worst of it.

"The casket lay on top of him, and he was out like a light with his face in the mud," she said.

She and her family blame Greenmount Cemetery and the Rodriguez Funeral home, which has no relation to the family, for what she calls subpar conditions for a burial.

"The whole thing was trembling," she said. "It was wobbly; the wood was all wet and soaked."

Both the funeral home and cemetery had no comment to ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI.

On Monday, some boards and broken wood could be seen at the burial plot.

"I think they should apologize," she said. "There should be some reimbursement, being that the ceremony was interrupted; nothing was done properly."

Fortunately, it seems none of the injuries are considered serious, and all involved are expected to be OK.