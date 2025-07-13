Paraglider injured after losing control, falling on Daly City beach, authorities say

A paraglider is recovering after a hard landing at a Daly City beach on Saturday.

A paraglider is recovering after a hard landing at a Daly City beach on Saturday.

A paraglider is recovering after a hard landing at a Daly City beach on Saturday.

A paraglider is recovering after a hard landing at a Daly City beach on Saturday.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A paraglider is recovering after a hard landing at a Daly City beach on Saturday.

Firefighters say the man was attempting a glide from the top of the Westline area about 350 feet above Mussel Rock Park.

Something went wrong and the paraglider lost control, then he came crashing down.

His friends were able to call for help.

Weather conditions were too cloudy for a helicopter rescue, so ropes were used to pull him to safety.

"He was out here with some friends, and fortunately they were able to have contact with him via cellphone which made it pretty easy for us to contact and recognize where his position was when we first got here," said Ryan Frederick, Battalion Chief with the North County Fire Authority.

MORE: SF hikers warned to stay away from edge of cliffs after 3 rescues in 2 weeks: 'Stay on the trail'

He was taken to a hospital where he's now being treated.

Officials say they don't know the severity of his injuries.