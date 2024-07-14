Parts of CA return to drought levels for 1st time this year: Here's a look at recent data

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time this year, parts of California returned to drought levels.

Northern parts of the state are dry, and a portion of one county, Siskiyou County, reached the "moderate drought" level.

July marks the end of a nine-month drought-free period.

The U.S. drought monitor has shown trends in this direction.

No widespread drought is expected in California for the next two years, through 2025 and into early 2026, AccuWeather forecasters announced.

Three months ago, 97% of the state was at normal levels.

Recently, nearly 6% of the state moved into abnormally dry.

Within days, we saw a sizable jump amid summer heat waves.

Now, about 19% of the state is in dry conditions with nearly 1% in drought.