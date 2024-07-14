Parts of CA return to drought levels for 1st time this year: Here's a look at recent data

July marks the end of a nine-month drought-free period
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time this year, parts of California returned to drought levels.
Northern parts of the state are dry, and a portion of one county, Siskiyou County, reached the "moderate drought" level.
The U.S. drought monitor has shown trends in this direction.
Three months ago, 97% of the state was at normal levels.
Recently, nearly 6% of the state moved into abnormally dry.
Within days, we saw a sizable jump amid summer heat waves.
Now, about 19% of the state is in dry conditions with nearly 1% in drought.