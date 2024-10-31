New federal funding for 1st-of-its-kind technology to tackle East Bay I-680 congestion

A $166 million grant will bring first-of-its-kind metering technology to I-680 in Contra Costa County to help improve congestion

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- An announcement on Thursday could have a big impact on commuters in the East Bay and be the first step in easing congestion.

Congressmembers Nancy Pelosi and Mark DeSaulnier are set to give more details about a $166 million grant to make major improvements on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County.

A major component of the project will be a first-of-its-kind technology that could monitor traffic in real-time. The tool could instantly change ramp metering timing and adjust the traffic on the road.

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority says by knowing the exact traffic in each lane, and where the gaps exist on the highway, they can strategically let people into the corridor to fill gaps at the right time.

They say 680 is one of the top five congested corridors in the Bay Area, with traffic back to pre-pandemic levels.

The project was newly awarded $166 million from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance grant program, known as MEGA, which falls under President Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Congressman DeSaulnier, who represents part of Contra Costa County, spoke to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to help secure the funding.

"We are using smart technology, we are connecting all the street lights, all throughout the corridor, so the system management can be smarter about moving people through the corridor and reducing air pollution and our carbon impacts," he said.

They'll also study commuters' habits and determine when and why commuters choose alternate forms of transportation, like public transit.

One idea is to allow buses to drive on outside emergency lanes during commute hours to bypass traffic.

This project won't happen overnight, as the Transit Authority says it will take about two years to design before construction happens.

They're hoping to complete the project by 2028.