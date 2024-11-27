Sculpture at UK nature reserve sparks outrage for looking like 'poop' emoji

There's some outrage over a UK sculpture that looks like the unsavory "poop" texting emoji.

CHICHESTER, U.K. (KGO) -- In the U.K., an artist is now having to defend their creation for its misunderstood look.

Take a look:

A UK statue representing a periwinkle shell has reached some controversy over its resemblance to a certain text message emoji. KGO-TV

You can guess which emoji this sculpture mistakenly resembles.

The artist says it's supposed to resemble a periwinkle shell.

The structure is built out of willow branches and sits on a nature reserve near the English Channel.

It will stay at that site for the next three years.