North Bay art installation sparks controversy as police get involved due to vandalism threats

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, a new public art installation in Petaluma is already surrounded by praise and controversy and hasn't even been officially dedicated yet.

The whimsical sculpture depicts two bathtubs on tall poles.

Some have threatened to vandalize the work, so police are providing protection.

"Once I've removed the padding and added the details, it's really going to pop," said sculptor Brian Goggin.

Goggin is putting the finishing touches on his newest work in downtown Petaluma called, "Fine Balance." Two claw foot bathtubs, suspended in the air by tall metal poles.

"The title relates to lifting something heavy over our heads and balancing it in a way that creates tension and mystery," said Goggin.

Speaking of tension and mystery, the public art piece has created lots of strong opinions around town, to say the least. Many are coming by to check it out including Ron Petti.

"The bathtubs for me are a bridge too far in the whimsy area, not a fan," said Petti.

"I don't see the point, I guess art can be anything I guess," said Mike Stafford.

There are plenty of haters.

"Are they going to put a toilet there too?" Stafford said.

In deleted social media posts, some have even threatened to vandalize the art installation once it's complete.

Petaluma police are taking those threats seriously, posting a security camera surveillance trailer to watch the art project 24/7.

"Ultimately it's our responsibility to protect people and protect property," said Petaluma Police Lieutenant Matthew Parnow.

"We will prosecute anybody who tries to vandalize the piece, like with anything," said Anne Digges from the Petaluma Public Art Committee.

City officials say "Fine Balance" cost Petaluma about $150,000. It's been moved and scaled down from its original site on Water Street to a location on H Street.

Goggin is no stranger to controversy, he created many works across the Bay Area and West Coast, including an installation at a building at 6th and Howard in San Francisco the appears to show furniture coming out of the windows.

He calls "Fine Balance" a gift Petaluma.

"For people who dislike a gift, it seems misconceived, I offer an invitation for people to come down and see with an open state of mind," said Goggin.

Others are embracing the new work.

"I love it, fabulous. It's whimsical every time I walk by I'll smile," said Greg Gardea from Petaluma.

Not everybody's smiling yet. The project should be ready for its closeup in a few weeks.

"Love it or hate it, I think people will come to embrace it," said Digges.