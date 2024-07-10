'As Sounds Turn to Noise': Here's San Francisco's newest art installation along the Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation on Tuesday along the Embarcadero.
Crews set up a nine-foot bronze sculpture between the Ferry Building and Pier 1 earlier this week.
The San Francisco Arts Commission and the Port of San Francisco say the statue is called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."
MORE: 'We Have A History': de Young exhibit explores the dangers of LGBTQ+ life in Uganda
It shows a young Black woman in jogging clothes -- meant to challenge the thought of who gets to be memorialized in bronze.
The installation will be outside the Ferry Building through January.