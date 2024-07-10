'As Sounds Turn to Noise': Here's San Francisco's newest art installation along the Embarcadero

The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation along the Embarcadero called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."

The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation along the Embarcadero called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."

The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation along the Embarcadero called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."

The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation along the Embarcadero called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Arts Commission and Port of San Francisco celebrated a new art installation on Tuesday along the Embarcadero.

Crews set up a nine-foot bronze sculpture between the Ferry Building and Pier 1 earlier this week.

San Francisco's new installation shows a young Black woman in jogging clothes, meant to challenge the thought of who gets to be memorialized in bronze.

The San Francisco Arts Commission and the Port of San Francisco say the statue is called "As Sounds Turn to Noise."

MORE: 'We Have A History': de Young exhibit explores the dangers of LGBTQ+ life in Uganda

It shows a young Black woman in jogging clothes -- meant to challenge the thought of who gets to be memorialized in bronze.

The installation will be outside the Ferry Building through January.