1 dead after car crashes onto East Bay BART tracks, causing train delays

A person died early Thursday after crashing through barriers and entering the BART trackway about 100 feet south of the Pittsburg/Bay Point station, which closed down.

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- A person died in a vehicle crash on a BART trackway in Pittsburg early Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

BART officials said that around 3:45 a.m., a vehicle crashed through barriers and entered the BART trackway about 100 feet south of the Pittsburg/Bay Point station. Based on a photo BART posted on social media, the vehicle appeared to be a dark-colored BMW SUV.

First responders confirmed an occupant of the vehicle died as a result.

"BART will begin morning service with no service from Antioch to North Concord. Passengers should go to North Concord to catch a BART train," transit officials said, adding that there will be bus service between the affected stations.

"Pittsburg/Bay Point station is closed. Antioch station will not have service to Pittsburg/Bay Point, but the DMU train will take local riders from Antioch to Pittsburg Center," they added.

BART said they are working with transit agencies to get more buses at Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point to connect East Contra Costa riders to North Concord.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to BART.