Bay Area residents brace themselves for potential PG&E power outages in wildfire risk areas

Bay Area residents are bracing themselves for potential PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff events Monday and Tuesday.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of PG &E customers could be without power starting Monday in an effort to mitigate the risk of wildfire.

Bay Area residents in the potentially affected counties are bracing themselves.

"I'm concerned," said John Pereira, referring to the power at his ranch potentially being cut off.

"PG &E coworkers and PGE meteorologists have been watching weather systems, and we're seeing in the next few days breezy offshore winds, low humidity and all these conditions for wildfire," said Megan McFarland, PG &E spokesperson. "If we go forward with this PSPS, it could potentially impact 13,500 customers spread across a targeted portion of 13 counties."

And, Pereira's ranch in Contra Costa County is one of those targeted areas.

"I have like nine wells in the valley all over and when PG &E goes down, my cattle can't drink, my horses don't drink, so it's pretty traumatic to an operation like mine," he said.

And in nearby Alameda County is another area that could feel the impact.

"There would probably be issues around our meals. Our refrigerator woudn't be cold. We do have a generator to keep a small freezer going if we have to," said Kathleen Telles, Castro Valley resident.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, they're hoping they won't have to use their backup plan.

"I have a truck, and I can go get water but that's a whole other operation, and it will cost quite a bit dollars when they shut us down," Pereira said.

