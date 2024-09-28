Power outages possible for several Bay Area counties due to fire risk starting on Monday, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is warning thousands of Bay Area customers of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting on Monday.
In the Bay Area, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma counties could be affected by a PSPS on Monday and Tuesday, according to PG&E.
Power shutoffs help reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines, according to PG&E.
This comes as the majority of the Bay Area will see hot temperatures in the 80s, 90s and 100s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday is expected to be hottest day of the week with an elevated fire risk.
While San Francisco is not in the PSPS zone, it is expected to be close to 90 degrees.
Here's a list of California counties where a PSPS is possible:
For more information about this PSPS event, head to PG&E's website.