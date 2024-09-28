  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Power outages possible for several Bay Area counties due to fire risk starting on Monday, PG&E says

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, September 29, 2024 12:06AM
Global Citizen Festival 2024 headlined by Post Malone, Doja Cat, LISA, Jelly Roll and more!
Global Citizen Festival 2024 headlined by Post Malone, Doja Cat, LISA, Jelly Roll and more!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is warning thousands of Bay Area customers of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs starting on Monday.

In the Bay Area, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa and Sonoma counties could be affected by a PSPS on Monday and Tuesday, according to PG&E.

Power shutoffs help reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines, according to PG&E.

This comes as the majority of the Bay Area will see hot temperatures in the 80s, 90s and 100s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday is expected to be hottest day of the week with an elevated fire risk.

While San Francisco is not in the PSPS zone, it is expected to be close to 90 degrees.

Here's a list of California counties where a PSPS is possible:

  • Alameda
  • Butte
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Napa
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Shasta
  • Sonoma
  • Tehama
  • Trinity

For more information about this PSPS event, head to PG&E's website.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW