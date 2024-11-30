3 teens killed in fiery crash in Piedmont day before Thanksgiving ID'd by officials

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens who died in a fiery crash in Piedmont on Wednesday have been identified.

The victims, all college students, were ID'd as Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson.

A fourth victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Early Wednesday morning, a tesla cybertruck crashed and erupted into flames on Hampton Road and King Avenue.

All of them were college students-home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but they believe the driver may have been going too fast.

This image from Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. shows a few photos of the victims who passed away in the crash involving a Cybertruck in Piedmont, Calif.

Each family released a statement sent by the City of Piedmont and Piedmont Police Department.

Statement from the family of Soren Dixon

"We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, and friend Soren Dixon. Soren had a boundless enthusiasm for life and was known for his infectious smile, his love of family and friends, his passion for sports, and his deep affection for all animals, especially his dog, Ruby. Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

His kind, gentle soul touched everyone around him; he had a wide circle of friends and a close relationship with his brothers Colin and Aidan. He accepted challenges readily, whether in academics or on the athletic field-he was an ambitious, dedicated student and a team player in sports and in life. He will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

Our family appreciates the outpouring of support and sympathy, but requests that all media inquiries and public attention be limited out of respect for our need to grieve privately. Thank you for your compassion, sensitivity, and respect."

Statement from the family of Krysta Tsukahara

"We are crushed by our loss of Krysta. Krysta Tsukahara was a graduate of the Piedmont High School Class of 2023 and was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design. Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed.

The Tsukaharas thank our family, friends, and neighbors for their support but request that the community respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Statement from the family of Jack Nelson

"Our family mourns the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Jack Nelson. Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy. He was an exceptional athlete and loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains.

More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day. Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him.

Our family is very grateful for the love and support we've received from our community. We ask for the privacy and space we need to grieve our son and brother, and will not have any further statement. Thank you for respecting our wishes."

