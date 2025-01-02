Man dead, woman and toddler injured in SF Bernal Heights shooting, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating after a man was found dead and a woman and toddler were injured in a shooting in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened inside an apartment building on the 1000 block of Tompkins Street, near the Alemany Farmers' Market parking lot. The market was not open.

Police say they responded after 8 a.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds who died on the scene.

They also found a woman who was shot and has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A toddler was also shot and injured, but has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.

Police did not say the relationship between the people shot.

They are not calling the incident a homicide.