Police pickup truck hits, injures 22-year-old pedestrian in Napa Valley, CHP says

CHP is investigating after they say a 22-year-old woman has serious head injuries from being hit by a police vehicle in Calistoga while crossing the street.

CHP is investigating after they say a 22-year-old woman has serious head injuries from being hit by a police vehicle in Calistoga while crossing the street.

CHP is investigating after they say a 22-year-old woman has serious head injuries from being hit by a police vehicle in Calistoga while crossing the street.

CHP is investigating after they say a 22-year-old woman has serious head injuries from being hit by a police vehicle in Calistoga while crossing the street.

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- A young woman is injured after being hit by a patrol vehicle in Napa Valley while crossing the street, California Highway Patrol says.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Berry and Washington Streets in Calistoga.

CHP says a police pickup truck hit a 22-year-old woman who was crossing the street, but it's unclear if she was walking in the crosswalk.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for what police are calling major head injuries.

Officers are investigating if the patrol car had its sirens and lights on.

No one else was hurt and the road has since reopened.

There's no word yet on any disciplinary action against the officer driving the police pickup truck.