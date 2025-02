Preliminary 3.4 earthquake strikes near Hayward, USGS says

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Hayward on Thursday just before noon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports that the earthquake was about 6.4 km in depth. Locals reported feeling the quake as far as Concord.

Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

No injuries have been reported.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit