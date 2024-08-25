Debate over changes to San Francisco's Great Highway intensify with Prop K

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The political fight over the future of San Francisco's Great Highway had citizens on both sides of the debate back on the streets Saturday.

Prop K is a November ballot measure that would permanently close part of the road and turn it into a park.

"We're here to ask voters what they want to do to our precious coast. We have an opportunity to create an oceanside park," said Joel Engardio, District 4 San Francisco city supervisor. "It could bring a renaissance to the Sunset District and a boon to local business, create joy for generations to come, and is good for the environment."

As part of a city pilot project, the two-mile stretch of road is already closed to vehicles on weekends and holidays, which became popular during the pandemic.

"We spent so much time on the Great Highway and on JFK, walking and strolling with a stroller, a kid on a bike in front of us. And we really discovered the coast and the sunset in way we hadn't," said Robin Pam, a San Francisco resident.

But those in opposition to Prop K say there's no need to permanently close the highway.

"People are walking, biking and running in the shoulders or on the on the multi-use path, so there's no need to shut it down," said Stephen Gorski, a San Francisco resident.

Those against the proposition say shutting down part of the highway means more traffic on neighborhood streets.

"Vehicles on the streets, where your kids are trying to play or walk on the sidewalk or get out of the car of their parents and things. It's dangerous.," Gorski said.

"The city has studied this multiple times, and the data don't bear out that there will be a traffic concern," said Heidi Moseson, spokesperson for "Yes" on K. "The arterial Sunset Boulevard, which is a nearby six-lane road, can more than absorb it."

Meanwhile, the debate continues with the fate of this coastline in the hands of the voters.