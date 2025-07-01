Raiders hope Devin White can turn things around, make impact

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Devin White doesn't care what anyone thinks.

TheLas Vegas Raiderslinebacker doesn't care if anyone has forgotten his early days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he was an instrumental part in the franchise's Super Bowl LV title, and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Sure, the past few seasons have been shaky. After three straight seasons with at least 120 tackles, White left Tampa Bay in free agency after totaling 83 tackles in 2023. He didn't play a snap with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a one-year deal. And once he was released, White started in just one of seven games with the Houston Texans.

At 27, White still believes he has accomplished plenty in his six-year career, so there's no need for him to seek approval from the outside. But he hopes his stint with the Raiders serves as a reminder that he still has plenty to give to the game.

He can still be a valuable voice in the locker room. More importantly, he can still perform at a Pro Bowl level. The Raiders will need both to happen.

"I've still got goals to hit," White said. "So [ by ] reaching my goals, they'll find out, and they'll remember."

This offseason, White was among a remodeled linebacker room for the Raiders. After Las Vegas lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo in free agency, the franchise signed White, Elandon Roberts and most recently Germaine Pratt to one-year deals.

"Obviously, we've lost some key pieces, and we're certainly sad to see people go," linebackers coach John Glenn said, "but it was also an opportunity for new faces and new players to get a chance at a new beginning."

White's reason for signing with the Raiders was simple: John Spytek.

His relationship with the Raiders' general manager dates back to their time together in Tampa Bay. Ahead of the 2019 NFL draft, Spytek -- the Buccaneers' director of player personnel at the time -- took White out to dinner and visited the former LSU standout in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"We [ have ] a genuine relationship," White said. " [ His kids ] used to wear my jersey and everything."

White was drafted at No. 5 by Tampa Bay, where he totaled 566 tackles, 23 sacks and 21 passes defended in 76 games (75 starts).

The bond White and Spytek share ultimately led to him going to Las Vegas for his first free-agent visit of the offseason. White was attracted to coach Pete Carroll's authenticity and how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wanted to use him on the field.

White was also open to the idea of helping Carroll and Spytek turn the franchise around after three straight losing seasons.

"When the success happens, I'll feel like I had a part in it," White said.

Even though the Raiders strive for long-term success, they hope to be competitive right away. In doing so, Las Vegas will need White to play at a level similar to his time with Tampa Bay.

From a health standpoint, White said he feels like himself after dealing with a lingering foot injury that required him to do rehab.

"Some things in my foot that [ were ] very triggering and trying to play through it," White said. "But now I'm able to be myself and have fun."

The Raiders will not only rely on his experience but his versatility, as well. Glenn said White has the capability of playing either Mike or Will linebacker.

He also admired White's speed and ability to play in space.

"He can handle multiple things," Glenn said. "We're just delighted to have him around here."

White has already done a good job of being a leader on defense. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said White and Roberts, who spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, put everybody's mind at ease whenever they are on the field.

" [ White has ] seen it, he's done it, and he knows what it's supposed to look like," Pola-Mao said. "So, having him on the field is almost like a second coach."

During the offseason, White and Roberts were the first-team linebackers. That could change because of the addition of Pratt, who spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before his release.

Pratt is arguably the best linebacker on the roster, and he has a strong chance of solidifying the starting job at Will linebacker -- a role that White played during practice. In Cincinnati, Pratt totaled 616 tackles, 23 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 96 career games (88 starts) with the Bengals.

"Well, [ Pratt is ] a hard-nosed kid [ who ] played a lot of football, has been healthy [ and ] has played all of the positions to give us flexibility that really will help us," Carroll said.

Training camp will decide if White can maintain his role. However, Carroll anticipates using all three to some degree.

"To put these three guys together where they're on the field at the same time, that's a loaded-up group," Carroll said. "And they're all tough and they're all physical and they're all downhill players, which is the style that we love to play with."br/]