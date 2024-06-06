  • Watch Now

Reports of mountain lion sighting in SJ neighborhood; residents asked to stay indoors

Thursday, June 6, 2024
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are responding to reports of a mountain lion sighting in a San Jose neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say callers reported seeing the mountain lion walking into the yards of residential homes.

Officers are currently in the area of Ella Drive and War Admiral Way attempting to locate the animal, with the help of Animal Control Services.

If you live in this area, please stay indoors and be cautious exiting if you must leave your home.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

