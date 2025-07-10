Bay Area cities face 3rd day of no trash pickup while sanitation workers are off job

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- People in cities across the Bay Area on Thursday are facing a third day of no trash pickup. Garbage workers are off the job in solidarity with striking workers in Manteca and on the East Coast.

Trash is piling up in some Bay Area cities as contract negotiations continue between Manteca landfill workers and Republic Services.

Republic Services picks up the trash for more than two dozen cities in the Bay Area, stretching from Solano County to San Jose to Half Moon Bay. And that's meant no trash pickup for some.

Union reps say they're asking for better pay, improved health insurance and a pension for landfill workers in Manteca, who are on strike.

Gilbert Gomez from Teamsters Local 439 says, "Guys out there, that are standing in syringes. You see them all over the landfill, on the floor, hazardous waste and yet these guys aren't making close to what they should for supporting their families and It's crazy."

Republic Services says trash and recycling pick-ups are still happening at essential businesses, like hospitals and nursing homes, adding, "We are making adjustments to our operations to ensure our ability to continue providing service during this situation. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause."

Union reps say they're hoping for an agreement but they're planning to be out here until at least Friday, which means your trash pickup could be delayed for a little longer.

You can go to the website of Republic Services for more information.