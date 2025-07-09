Sanitation workers across Bay Area join nationwide strike, delaying trash pickup

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A smelly problem could be developing in your neighborhood as some Bay Area sanitation workers are on the picket line in solidarity with strikers on the East Coast.

That means they aren't picking up trash, which is piling up. Affected cities include San Jose, Daly City, Half Moon Bay, Richmond, Fremont, Union City, and Newark.

The strike involves Republic Services. In Boston, more than 400 trash collectors walked off the job last Tuesday, demanding higher wages and better health insurance.

Republic Services says it provides competitive wages in Boston and entered negotiations planning to raise them.

There also happens to be a strike in Philadelphia involving sanitation workers, but not with Republic Services employees. However, those workers struck a deal with the city overnight Wednesday.

Employees at local locations in Daly City and Fremont picketed in solidarity on Tuesday, and workers were out again picketing early Wednesday in Daly City. Republic Services said to ABC7 those employees are "engaged in a temporary work stoppage."

In Fremont, trash pickup that normally comes Tuesday morning was delayed because of the strike.

Angelita Wilson said they'll try to condense their recycling or garbage so it doesn't overflow and become an issue.

"I hope not, well if that's the case well then I guess we'll have to take it to the landfill, but of course they might be on strike too so we're just kind of waiting to see how everything develops and we'll go from there," Wilson said.

Another Fremont resident told ABC7 she received a voicemail that said pickup could come as early as Wednesday.

A city spokesperson with Fremont said they have a contract with Republic Services and are hoping this is just a one-day delay.

ABC7 spoke to Ruchika Kharbanda while she was out walking her dog Leo.

"We need it and it's part of our basic living, clean living that makes our country clean, our neighborhoods clean. So it should be done without any disruptions," Kharbanda said.

She had a sense of humor about how essential trash pickup is.

"I have a trash bag in my hand right now and I'm hoping it will get picked up tomorrow," Kharbanda said.

The city of Fremont posted an alert on Tuesday that said Republic Services is adding an extra Saturday collection to deal with the impact.

