Republic Services and union reach deal, ending nearly 2-week-long strike to resume trash pickup

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Republic Services and the union on Friday reached a tentative agreement, ending the nearly two-week long strike that impacted garbage pickup services that impacted cities across the Bay Area.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa announced the news on X.

Outside the Republic Services office in Daly City, teamsters union workers walking instead of working Friday.

The union members have been off the job in solidarity with striking workers in the Central Valley.

Their work stoppage now almost two weeks long.

Negotiations continued Friday and workers told us Republic Services is threatening to cut off workers health insurance if they aren't back on the job by Monday.

"We have little kids. So God-forbid anything does happen and we need the healthcare. So, that's a big scare right there," said Cristal Gomez.

Amid the contract talks, many Bay Area residents have seen their trash slowly piling up.

The company did pick up garbage in some areas Friday, but not recycling.

Frederico Candido owns Kings West Coast Pizzeria in Daly City.

He says before workers came Friday, the mounting trash was hurting his business.

"We had mosquitos around. Our clients they were concerned about the trash being in front of the restaurant for almost two weeks now," Candido said.

Candido says he supports the workers fight for better pay and benefits and calls the situation unfortunate. He wants government leaders to do more to try and end the stalemate.

"If they have a contract with Republic Services and if they can't get a solution for them, they should have another option for waste management," said Candido.