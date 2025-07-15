Some trash pickup resumes as Bay Area sanitary worker walkout heads into week 2

Trash service is resuming for some in Contra Costa County as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

Trash service is resuming for some in Contra Costa County as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

Trash service is resuming for some in Contra Costa County as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

Trash service is resuming for some in Contra Costa County as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- There is some relief for people in the East Bay as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout heads into week two, which has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

Some residents in Contra Costa County are being told trash service is resuming. But for others, there's no end in sight.

In Fremont, residents are being forced to get rid of their own trash, bringing it to a drop-off spot for free.

The big concern from health officials is that the trash piling up will become a public health safety concern. Health directors from different counties will be talking about the issue Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Negotiations continue with sanitation workers off the job as trash piles up for Bay Area customers

Trash is piling up outside many homes in Bay Area cities as garbage collectors with Republic Services stopped working across the region.

Supervisor John Gioia said collection for trash only in West Contra Costa County is starting back up for residences and also with most businesses. Recycling or green waste is not yet being collected, though.

However, many other areas and counties are still impacted.

More than 500 Republic Services employees are off the job to support striking workers in the Central Valley and on the East Coast.

Workers say they want better pay, better health insurance, and a pension.

Negotiations with the union are underway but ABC7 heard from some people still being left to drop off their own trash in dumpsters.

"It's a pain in the butt," Maziar Bozorginia said. "They got maggots already. As you can see, there's a whole lot of demand but not a lot of containers and space available."

Union City residents can bring their garbage to the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station between 8am and 5pm, you have to provide proof business or residency.

Republic Serivces said they're working towards an agreement that's beneficial to their employees and customers. In a statement, they said:

"We expect to resume some residential collection in the coming days and will continue to communicate with customers via text, phone messages, and emails."