Bay Area official worried about possible public health impacts of Republic Services work stoppage

A Contra Costa County supervisor says he is concerned about the possible impacts of the Republic Services work stoppage on public health.

A Contra Costa County supervisor says he is concerned about the possible impacts of the Republic Services work stoppage on public health.

A Contra Costa County supervisor says he is concerned about the possible impacts of the Republic Services work stoppage on public health.

A Contra Costa County supervisor says he is concerned about the possible impacts of the Republic Services work stoppage on public health.

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Trash continues to pile up on curbs in more than two dozen cities in the Bay Area as trash collectors for Republic Services joined a work stoppage in solidarity with striking workers in the Central Valley and in New England.

Now, there's a concern of what impacts all that trash could have on public health.

It's one drive-thru some residents of El Sobrante never thought they'd need: a place to dump their trash.

"Taking my trash to a dumpster. This is so crazy, guys. Our trash was piled up to the rim. I live with my grandmother. She can't take the trash, so I've got to take the trash," said Geriyah Hood.

Hood wasn't alone. Dozens of people were lining up in their cars, causing a traffic jam on Appian Way waiting to get in.

RELATED: East Bay trash pickup locations busy as Republic Services work stoppage continues

"It's a very inconvenient to drive here. My dad is old, and we need to help out," said Rose David from El Sobrante.

Since Tuesday, trash collectors for Republic Services in the Bay Area have staged a temporary work stoppage in support of striking workers in the Central Valley and Massachusetts.

"I get it. You got to stick up for union labor. It's difficult, but I get it," said Amy Loyd.

More than 500 employees are involved in the work stoppage, impacting nearly two dozen Bay Area cities contracting with Republic Services.

"We're hopeful an agreement will be reached next week, but we don't know," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

RELATED: Confrontation amid Bay Area sanitation work stoppage as trash piles up for 3rd day

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says he got Republic to donate these dumpsters, but with trash building up across the region, he's worried about impacts to people's health.

"I'm concerned if this goes on much longer, we will have a public health issue. Our health officer says not yet, but it could become one if it goes on much longer, which is why Bay Area health officers will be meeting earlier in the week on what steps can be taken," Gioia said.

Another trash drop-off location was opened in San Pablo.

Steve Roth made a dumpster run on his scooter.

"I'd rather it not happen, but I understand union members not wanting to cross picket lines," Roth said.

RELATED: Sanitation workers across Bay Area are off the job as trash piles with delayed pickups

In a statement, Republic Services told ABC7 News: "We expect to resume some residential collection in the coming days and will continue to communicate with customers via text phone messages and emails."

Teamsters Local 439 says the strike involves employee wages, health insurance and pensions. A union spokesperson says both sides are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Monday.

In the meantime, residents like Hood hope their dumpster drop-off runs will be over soon.

"They need to get it settled ASAP, because it doesn't make sense we have to drop our trash in different places," Hood said.