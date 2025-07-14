Negotiations continue with sanitation workers off the job as trash piles up for Bay Area customers

Trash is piling up outside many homes in Bay Area cities as garbage collectors with Republic Services stopped working across the region.

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- For nearly a week, trash has piled up outside many homes in more than two dozen cities in the Bay Area.

Since last Tuesday, garbage collectors with Republic Services stopped working across the region.

They say they are standing in solidarity with striking workers in Stockton and Manteca as well as on the East Coast.

Neighbors in Fremont are seeing trash pile up all around them.

"It's already full. This one is full already," said Fremont Resident Krishna Chavda.

MORE: Bay Area official worried about possible public health impacts of Republic Services work stoppage

A Contra Costa County supervisor says he is concerned about the possible impacts of the Republic Services work stoppage on public health.

Alex Reyes got some video of it around his neighborhood.

"Here is my bin. Man, this is full! Man, this is filled to the gill. It's really messed up," said Reyes. "Two doors down we had a neighbor whose garbage that was packed to the rim all the way at the top."

Across the Bay Area, garbage collectors with Republic Services put the brakes on pick-ups to support striking union members in the Central Valley and on the East Coast.

Union members say they want better pay, better health insurance, and a pension.

Residents say they get it, but they say no pick-ups plus hot weather is a bad mix.

"Yeah. The trash starts smelling," said Chavda.

MORE: Confrontation amid Bay Area sanitation work stoppage as trash piles

Garbage workers are off the job in some Bay Area cities in solidarity with striking Republic workers in Manteca and on the East Coast.

Replacement workers have started helping out in some communities.

Meanwhile, in Union City, people were dropping off garbage at one of two locations-one by Union City BART and the other by Mark Green Sports Center. There's also a drop-off location at the Fremont Recycling and Transfer Station.

Reyes says the garbage in front of his Fremont home is gone.

"We have a neighbor who picked up our trash Thursday morning and took it to the transfer station site," he said. "Our neighbor directly behind us did it. But, the majority of the neighbors have not gotten their trash picked up. So, I'm pretty bummed that Republic Services have not come to our neighborhood."

Sunday night, ABC7 News talked to Union City Councilmember Jeff Wang about the two drop-off sites for garbage in his city.

"I don't think that is the solution," Wang said. "That is too difficult for Union City. We have lots of seniors. And to ask people to go to the two places--that is not a solution. It is summer. It is smelly. People's health conditions is a concern," said Wang.

Republic Services and teamsters say negotiations will continue this week.

As for customers, Republic Services said, "We expect to resume some residential collection in the coming days and will continue to communicate with customers via text phone messages and emails."