Bay Area cities prepare for legal action against Republic Services, demand refunds for customers

More Bay Area cities are threatening legal action against Republic Services to get money back to rate payers who have been without trash service.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- As trash piles up in nearly two dozen Bay Area cities because of an ongoing work stoppage involving Republic Services workers, more cities and counties say they are prepared to take legal action. They say the company has breached their contract for service.

Many local leaders also want Republic Services to offer rate relief or rebates for customers.

Sam Manneh is lugging all his trash to one of the two drop-off sites in Daly City.

Manneh says the Republic Services work stoppage is pushing him and many other residents and businesses to the brink.

"We need some relief for the community and the neighborhood," said Manneh. "This has to be resolved."

Local Republic Services workers stopped picking up garbage across the Bay Area more than a week ago to support a larger ongoing teamsters union strike happening in the Central Valley and on the East Coast.

Trash service is resuming for some in Contra Costa County as a Republic Services garbage workers' walkout has trash piling up across the Bay Area.

The workers are asking for better wages, healthcare, and retirement benefits.

Many residents and business owners say they've been forced to fend for themselves. Fran Rabon of Daly City is making his third trip to the drop off site so far.

"I don't mind working out throwing garbage, but I don't want to do this full-time," said Rabon.

In the past week, supervisors from Contra Costa and San Mateo counties have demanded Republic Services offer rate relief for customers.

"The longer it goes on, the greater the rate relief should be," said Supervisor John Gioia.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Gioia said residents in West Contra Costa County are paying up to $55 a month for garbage removal and landfill.

Trash is piling up outside many homes in Bay Area cities as garbage collectors with Republic Services stopped working across the region.

In Daly City, Councilwoman Juslyn Manalo says the majority of customers pay about $42 a month.

Many residents say if they aren't getting the services they're paying for, they want to be reimbursed.

"I think there should be an adjustment for families that are paying. Because rates are sky high now. So, there should be a break," said Daly City Resident Sam Manneh.

Meanwhile, Daly City and the city of Fairfield say they've sent letters to Republic Services.

"We have sent a letter from our legal team to Republic Services for a breach of contract. And to date, there is no plan of action and so I know our legal team will be sending another letter to republic services in this regard," said Manalo.

Manalo says local leaders and communities need to hold Republic Services accountable.

"There's been a huge delay in services. Our community and residents have been paying. We need to get some rebates to residents. It's so important. Most importantly, let's get our service back in," said Manalo.

Daly City says it's moving toward legal action against Republic Services.

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said she "expects to be collecting fines from Republic Services so the city can get money back to residents."

Republic Services and teamsters said they will meet face to face at noon Thursday in hopes of ending this work stoppage.

Some have opened temporary drop-off locations for Republic Services customers:

Richmond : Golden Bear Transfer Station, 1 Parr Blvd

Golden Bear Transfer Station, 1 Parr Blvd

Fremont : Recycling and Transfer Station, 41149 Boyce Rd

Recycling and Transfer Station, 41149 Boyce Rd

Daly City : Two locations: 153 Lake Merced Blvd and 798 Niantic Ave

Two locations: 153 Lake Merced Blvd and 798 Niantic Ave

Half Moon Bay: Dumpster behind City Hall

You can check for a drop-off spot near you on the Republic Services website.