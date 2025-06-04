VTA workers approve new contract to raise wages and improve benefits, ending months-long conflict

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- VTA workers have approved a new contract in a deal that brings a months-long conflict between the workers and the transit agency to an end.
Union members have voted 'Yes' on the latest contract proposal after almost three months of negotiations that included a historic strike.
Voting closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday and the results were posted just before 2 a,.m. Wednesday. The vote was 689 in favor of ratifying the contract with 298 voting no.
This is a major step after the strike earlier this year that shut down VTA service for weeks.
A judge ended the strike, but an agreement still wasn't reached between VTA and ATU Local 265 members.
Now, the contract includes wage increases, improved dental benefits, a voucher for uniforms, and improved workplace policies.
"VTA has made a significantly different proposal this time with a cumulative increase in wages of 14.5% over 4 years. So that's 4%, 3.5%, 3% and 4%," VTA Spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said.
In a message to members, the union president thanked them for their "solidarity, perseverance, and trust" during what he called a long, drawn-out process.
Union leaders say they'll notify VTA and the Board of Directors of the ratification results Wednesday.
With the votes in, the contract will officially take effect June 9.