Judge sides with VTA, orders union workers strike to end

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled with the VTA and issued an injunction to end the union workers strike and bring back bus and light rail services.

VTA argued the work stoppage violated a "no strike" clause in its last contract.

The ATU Local 265 said the contract expired.

VTA says employees need to return to work "immediately," but they are not sure how soon service will resume.

The president of ATU Local 265 says he's not sure if the injunction will get union members to return to work.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story follows.

The weeks-long VTA strike is heading to court Wednesday where a judge will decide the fate of the transit agency and its striking workers.

We spoke with principal attorney Adam Juratovac on what the judge will decide.

"Is whether the judge is going to allow the ATU to continue their strike, or if the judge is going to rule in favor the VTA and the collective bargaining agreement and stop the strike where it is," Juratovac said.

VTA says their contract with the union is very clear. "ATU agreed to a 'no strike' clause."

There is no end in sight for the VTA Strike -- now in its third week. Union members voted no on the latest contract proposal on Monday.

In their complaint, their no-strike language stated:

"The term of this Agreement shall begin on March 7, 2022, and continues through March 3, 2025, and from year to year thereafter."

But the union argues that's contradictory.

They say a memo and statements were made in the media by the VTA that their contract had expired.

Political science professor Robert Ovetz teaches labor relations at San Jose State University.

"We don't really have a lot of recent history where courts have stepped in and stopped a strike. In my perspective on this, is that it would be best for both parties to get back to the bargaining table and come to an agreement," Ovetz said.

So how did we get here?

On March 10, the union representing bus drivers, and other workers went on strike halting bus and light rail services across Silicon Valley.

On March 11, the VTA filed a legal complaint to Santa Clara County Superior Court.

"They filed an emergency motion saying you guys - the court - please stop this strike right now or else we'll be irreparably harmed and the court refused to do that," Juratovac said.

Juratovac said even though these parties will meet in court on Wednesday, we shouldn't expect to see a decision.

"I guarantee there is going to be some good points made during tomorrow's hearing. The judge and his clerks are going to be looking into those issues, looking into this case and make the best decision they possible can," Juratovac said.

The two sides go to court in a Santa Clara County Superior Courtroom Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

