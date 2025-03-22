Unhoused South Bay commuters impacted tremendously from ongoing VTA strike

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some of the commuters who are impacted enormously from the ongoing VTA strike, are the unhoused.

With no buses or light rail trains running, simple errands are not possible for the unhoused, especially across a sprawling San Jose.

"A lot of people have signed up to get to YMCA to get to shower and everything. The bus stops right in front and we cant go," one woman said.

We spoke with one man who missed a medical appointment because it's too far to walk. He credits VTA for offering courtesy rides.

Friday afternoon, Shaunn Cartwright, founder of the Unhoused Response Group, delivered hot meals and other goods to those living at an encampment in Columbus Park.

"I feel like the city and county, like the moment you know the VTA is going to go on strike, you should have a plan in place," Cartwright said.

Friday marked day 12 of the worker strike.

Daniel Burdick is an avid rider.

"About once a day. Yeah, so now I have to ride my bike everywhere so that gets a little harry," Burdick said.

So is there an ending in sight? Possibly. A planned Saturday vote on a new contract was postponed. The VTA Board of Directors are holding a special closed session meeting on Sunday morning.

A union official tells ABC7 News they expect a new offer out of that meeting with a vote by its membership most likely happening on Monday.

As far as the community impact, a food pantry off 17th and Julian have noticed dwindling lines.

Pastor Ralph Olmos runs Lighthouse Food Rescue and Distribution.

"We've noticed like a decrease by 30% of our clients not being to make the pickup for the food. And we've been getting a lot of phone calls asking about doorstep delivery, we're not there yet," Pastor Olmos said.

Pastor Olmos said they've had to close early the last few days because of the low turnout.

Lighthouse feeds around 700 people a day.

"So everyone that shows up there feeds two other people, so the impact is pretty big. It impacts children, it impacts senior citizens," Pastor Olmos said.