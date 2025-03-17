One week into strike, VTA and union hope Gov. Newsom will help them reach agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- We are now one week into a strike that has left public transportation services in the South Bay offline.

VTA and ATU Local 265 have been negotiating throughout the weekend and there's still optimism a deal is coming soon.

VTA reached out to Governor Gavin Newsom's office this weekend, trying all options to get workers back to the job.

And there's hope from both sides that assistance from the Governor's office may make a difference.

A judge denied an injunction that would have ordered ATU Local 265 workers off the picket line and back on the job - citing noncompliance with the rules of the court.

And so community is forced to continue to sit by and wait.

"A lot of people are very upset," San Jose resident Robin Powers said. "Definitely very challenging, definitely have to plan ahead more."

Powers is formerly unhoused and relies on the light rail to get around. She supports the workers, but she hopes hope a strike resolution is met soon.

"It is impacting me a great deal, it is a great inconvenience," Powers said. "I really wish the service was running."

For the first time in a long time, it appears there is some optimism that it may happen.

VTA contacted the Governor's office for assistance - seeking him to force workers back to the job while the contract is negotiated.

Gov. Newsom's office sent this following response: "Our office is urging the parties to return to the bargaining table to engage in meaningful conversations and reach an agreement."

ATU Local 265 president Raj Singh said they have also been in communication with Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

And after the talks, he hopes Newsom can make a difference.

"They reached out to us yesterday and it was a good conversation," Singh said. "I do know that the Governor's top priority is to get service back on the street, as is ours."

Singh says the main sticking point in negotiations remains that VTA wants to control which issues to go to arbitration.

But he says ATU seeks protections for all of the hundreds of grievances filed yearly.

"You know, the only time we have a fair shot at presenting our side of the story in hopes of getting a good decision and a fair outcome is in front of an arbitrator," Singh said.