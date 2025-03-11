City, county officials join VTA workers on picket line for 2nd day of strike

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday marks day two of a Valley Transportation Authority strike which has cancelled all bus and light rail service in the South Bay.

On Tuesday morning, the ATU Local 265 President held a rally to drum up support for his cause.

But some people, including the San Jose mayor, think the union's demands are unreasonable.

The ATU International President, John Costa, joining VTA bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors, and customer service representatives on the picket line.

Early Monday morning, the picketing became dangerous, as video shows two men hit by a marked VTA truck.

As their strike moves into day two, Costa says this isn't only about wages, but also an arbitration agreement.

"This is about our contract, our protections, our right to due process that we've had historically in our contract here and in many places with the ATU," Costa said.

Raj Singh, President of ATU Local 265 says they're getting mixed messages from the transit authority.

"On one hand, we got an email saying that they disagree with some of our positions but they're still willing to sit down but they won't give us a time," Singh said.

With no agreement reached, some city and county leaders are showing their support for the workers, including San Jose City Councilmember Domingo Candelas, who sits on the VTA Board of Directors.

"It took me 45 minutes to get here from Evergreen, why?" Candelas said. "There's no transit running, there's no buses, there's no light rail, keep fighting."

"You're the backbone of public infrastructure and public transportation system so yes, let's get a deal, let's move on, let's make sure we get a fair contract and make sure that you can get back to your lives," Betty Duong, a Santa Clara County Supervisor said.

VTA saying on Monday, the union has not shown willingness to move on their demands.

"The kind of wage increases that ATU is asking for is just not possible in a way that we can maintain the service that we're offering our passengers that they need," Stacey Hendler Ross, a VTA spokesperson said. "We would have to make service cuts and possibly job cuts."

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan says union's demand of a 19% raise over the next three years is 'unreasonable' and he's asking both parties to get back to the bargaining table and restore service.

"With sales tax revenue - which accounts for 80% of VTA's funding - declining this year and projected to grow slowly over the next few years, a 9% raise over three years is reasonable and the basis for ongoing good faith negotiations," Mahan said.