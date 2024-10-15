Reservations for Yosemite National Park no longer needed for rest of 2024

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park, you no longer need a reservation.

Back in July, the national park launched a new program requiring visitors to make online reservations for weekends and holidays to help manage the crowds

The original plan was to continue the program through the end of October.

Rangers say after monitoring visitor-use patterns, they decided to end the program a few weeks early.

Now for the rest of this year, you can drive into the park and no reservation is required.

