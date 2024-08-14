Family of East Bay teen killed by Los Angeles police seeks justice after video released

"It's hard. Knowing that I won't see him the next day..."

Family and friends of Ricardo Ramirez gathered to remember him marking one month after a police sergeant in Los Angeles shot and killed him.

Family and friends of Ricardo Ramirez gathered to remember him marking one month after a police sergeant in Los Angeles shot and killed him.

Family and friends of Ricardo Ramirez gathered to remember him marking one month after a police sergeant in Los Angeles shot and killed him.

Family and friends of Ricardo Ramirez gathered to remember him marking one month after a police sergeant in Los Angeles shot and killed him.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A month ago, an 18-year-old from Richmond was killed by a Los Angeles police officer. On Tuesday, his family remembered him.

Leaning on each other, family and friends of 18-year-old Ricardo "Ricky" Ramirez held hands and prayed as they remembered the high school graduate. Ramirez's dream was to become a caregiver for people in need, following the footsteps of his mom and sister.

"It's hard. Knowing that I won't see him the next day, but I'm trying to get through it. I'm trying to be strong for my parents since I'm the oldest," said Larissa Ramirez, Ricardo Ramirez's sister.

Ramirez's mom plays back and forth the last words her son said to her as she dropped him off at a friend's house before he went to LA on vacation.

"He said, 'I love you, momma. Momma, I love you.' That is definitely what I'm going to miss," said Renee Villalobos, Ricardo Ramirez's mom.

MORE: Vallejo police officer shoots, kills 22-year-old on his knees after mistaking hammer for gun, chief says

Vallejo Police shot and killed a 22-year-old following a night of looting early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, Chief Shawny Williams said Sean Monterrosa was on his knees and an officer saw what appeared to be a gun in his sweatshirt. It turned out to be a hammer.

This week, a month after a Los Angeles police officer shot and killed Ramirez, the police department released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the shooting on July 13. Ramirez and three others were in a silver Cadillac that caught the attention of an officer in the area.

"Occupants of a silver Cadillac wearing ski masks involved in a possible dispute with the driver of another vehicle," described Capt. Kelly Muniz with LAPD on a Youtube video.

After both vehicles took off an officer asked for the Cadillac to be followed.

"Follow that car because they were all masked up," said one of the officers in the voice recording LAPD released.

MORE: Man fatally shot by Campbell police officer responding to domestic violence case, authorities say

Surveillance video shows the moment an unmarked vehicle followed the Cadillac. The Cadillac stopped and Ramirez got out and approached the vehicle following them. Seconds later an officer shot him.

"Shot in the chest. Do you guys have a medical kid or a shirt so we can render aid," said an officer in a body-cam video released by LAPD.

The family's attorney said the officers should have identified themselves.

"If they followed protocol and waited for a marked vehicle, Ricky would have known who he was approaching. I think the video shows quite clearly that Ricky did not have a weapon in his hand. His arms were open on both sides near the window of the door, and he was right in front of the window and the only one that we see with any kind of weapon is a gun that come up and a shot go out and Ricky fall to the ground," said Christopher Dolan, the family's attorney.

MORE: Officers shot, killed armed alleged homicide suspect in West Oakland, police say

A month after the shooting, Ramirez's family released balloons in Colma to celebrate his life as they continue to seek justice for his death.

"I'm Ricky's voice today. I'm his voice, and I'm going to fight for him," said Villalobos.

The LAPD said they are in the early stages of the investigation. Dolan said Ramirez didn't have a weapon during the shooting.

The family is seeking financial compensation.

"The family is not focused on a quantity of money. They are focused on their son. They have just buried him. They are more involved in dealing with the beauty of his life than trying to figure out a value in his death. That is something that will be determined as we proceeded down the road," said Dolan.

Dolan said they are hoping to reach a resolution without a lawsuit.