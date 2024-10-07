SF Mayor London Breed honors officers police officers who responded to shooting of Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco leaders pushed signs of progress in Union Square as they honored first responders who raced to catch 49er Ricky Pearsall's shooter.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Union Square was filled with the sounds of live music Sunday, just a little more than a month after San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery.

"The day that Ricky Pearsall was shot here in Union Square. Within 60 seconds, our officers were on the scene," said Mayor London Breed, who was at the city's free concert series, honoring more than two dozen police officers who responded to the shooting.

"They not only rendered aid, but they provided support to the person who needed help. And more importantly, they made an arrest immediately," Breed said.

The mayor also doubled down on what she said at a press conference the night of the shooting, repeating Sunday.

"We want to also send a message to anyone who thinks that they will be able to come to San Francisco and get away with anything that our officers are paying attention," she said. "We have the tools that we need with license plate readers, drones and surveillance. And we will do everything we can to hold people accountable, because ultimately we want you to have a great time."

And, that's exactly what the crowd was doing.

"We're happy. The weather is perfect. Yeah, looks good. Really nice," said Cathy Dennin, a Fair Oaks resident. "I love it. It's way better than I thought. And it's much cleaner. That I was worried, you know. And, you know, everything looks beautiful."

The crowd was also getting behind the police offers.

"It's beautiful," said Patricia Leyva, an Oakland Resident. "I think it just shows you, you know, the city does care about, you know, its residents and the people and you know. We're here also to support them as well."