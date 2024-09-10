Attorney for teen accused of shooting Ricky Pearsall denies reports he brandished a gun at school

The attorney for the teen accused of shooting 49ers' Ricky Pearsall denies he brought a gun to school days before the San Francisco incident.

The attorney for the teen accused of shooting 49ers' Ricky Pearsall denies he brought a gun to school days before the San Francisco incident.

The attorney for the teen accused of shooting 49ers' Ricky Pearsall denies he brought a gun to school days before the San Francisco incident.

The attorney for the teen accused of shooting 49ers' Ricky Pearsall denies he brought a gun to school days before the San Francisco incident.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The teenager accused of shooting San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in Union Square appeared in court for the second time Tuesday afternoon.

During Tuesday's brief court appearance, the 17-year-old suspect and his attorney waived his right to a speedy trial.

MORE: Teen suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting brought gun to school week before incident, report says

A teen suspect accused of shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall brought a gun to school the week prior to the attack, report says.

His attorney told ABC7 News that on Friday, his team shared new video evidence with the prosecution that shows the altercation between the teen and Pearsall from a different vantage point.

The lawyer said he believes the newly uncovered video will demonstrate that the incident was an attempted robbery and not an attempted murder.

The suspect's attorney also took time to push back against headlines that his client brought a gun to his high school just days before the Pearsall incident.

"It's false. It's false news. That's a false narrative. He did not have a gun at school. If he had had a gun at school, three things would have happened. He would have been arrested, they would have filed a petition against him and he would have been ejected from the school. None of those things happened," said Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moment Ricky Pearsall shooting suspect flees Union Square crime scene

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

While the attorney denied the young man brought the gun to school, he did confirm that his client still has an outstanding legal issue in San Joaquin County.

He would not, however, go into further details.

The suspect is expected to next appear in court on Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office still has not decided whether they want to try to have this case moved to adult court.